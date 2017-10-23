Virat Kohli Wants Break in December, Likely to Miss Sri Lanka Series

Soon after the home series against Sri Lanka, the Indian team will travel to South Africa.

New Delhi: Indian captain Virat Kohli has reportedly sought a break from cricket during the upcoming home series against Sri Lanka in November-December. According to The Indian Express report, Kohli, citing personal reasons, has already informed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Virat Kohli Reckons India Were 30-40 Runs Short in the First ODI Against New Zealand More

“Kohli has informed the BCCI that there are some personal reasons and that is why he won’t be available in the month of December. Kohli has been playing non-stop cricket for quite sometime now and he certainly would like to be fresh for South Africa tour in January,” The Indian Express quoted a source as saying.

Sri Lanka will be in India for a full tour which comprises of three Tests, three ODIs and as many T20Is starting from November 16 to December 24. The bilateral series, which was originally slated for February 2019, was preponed following Sri Lanka’s request. And thus it was sandwiched between India’s home series against New Zealand and the away tour of South Africa.

Virat Kohli’s Record 31st Century and Other Statistical Highlights of India vs New Zealand 1st ODI More

Soon after the home series against Sri Lanka, the Indian team will travel to South Africa. So in order to give Kohli the proper rest BCCI might allow him to take the break.

Meanwhile, India were handed a six-wicket defeat by New Zealand in the first ODI in Mumbai. Chasing 281, New Zealand reached the target thanks to the double century stand between Tom Latham (103) and Ross Taylor (95).