Virat Kohli Turns 29: One Record Puts The Indian Captain at The Top of The Tree

New Delhi: Virat Kohli celebrates his 29th birthday on Sunday. While there are many special records against his name, we bet that you did not know this one. Okay, you did not know this unless you are a cricket-stats tragic. Of all the captains who have played the sport and captained in at least 55 matches across all three formats combined, Kohli has the best winning percentage.

Thank you everyone for all the love and the wishes.

God Bless you all. pic.twitter.com/DTzlyRiZEM — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) November 4, 2017





Yes that is right. His winning percentage of 70.37 after 81 games puts him right on top. The next best in that list is Ricky Ponting who had a winning percentage of 67.90 after 324 games.

Of course a word of caution here. Kohli is yet to captain India overseas on the toughest tours, in Australia, New Zealand, South Africa and England, where he has not travelled for a full tour as the official skipper. But if he can cling on to that record, then he may not just be special but also one of a kind among all skippers.