Virat Kohli Turns 29: Cricketers Wish Indian Captain Happy Birthday

New Delhi: Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli, arguably the country’s biggest sporting superstar, turned 29 on Sunday. Although the Indian team lost the T20 match against New Zealand on Saturday, the celebrations of Kohli’s birthday in the team dressing room post the match were quick to bring a smile on the players’ faces.

Meanwhile, as expected, several Indian cricketers of the past and present wished Kohli on Twitter. Here is a collection of some of the tweets.





Chase Master. Modern Master. The Run Machine. Happy Birthday, Virat Kohli. Feels great that World’s best batsman is an Indian. pic.twitter.com/6b63FN3s4w — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) November 5, 2017





Birthday greetings to a man with amazing consistency and hunger. A genius with the bat, a man destined for greatness #HappyBirthdayVirat pic.twitter.com/hycOJcxykl — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) November 4, 2017









Kohli has been a rare breed in international cricket who has been a run machine in all three formats of the game. He averages well over 50 in ODIs and T20Is for India. In Test cricket, his average is just a tick under 50.

No other cricketer from any country at any point has been able to have that sort of consistency in all three formats of cricket. India will now play the third and final T20 game of the series on Tuesday, giving captain Kohli the chance to have another series in the bag as the teams are currently locked at 1-1.