Virat Kohli is terrific leader but MS Dhoni helps him when pressure is on: Shane Warne

Former Australian cricketer Shane Warne on Tuesday said, "Virat Kohli is a terrific leader but several time we can have experience of MS Dhoni to help Virat when pressure is on. It's easy to captain a side when things are going well but when it's tough you need experience like you saw in MS Dhoni. MS Dhoni is a great player. He can bat anywhere whatever the team needs. He is adaptable and anyone criticizing him has no idea what they're talking about. India need him in World Cup, they need his experience and leadership skills on field to help Virat Kohli as well."