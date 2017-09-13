Virat Kohli Swoons Over Anushka as They Re-unite for a Shoot

While Virat Kohli has been posting pictures regularly from ad shoot venues, his fans would love the fact that he has once again combined with girlfriend Anushka Sharma for an advertisement.

New Delhi: Indian cricketers hardly get any time off the field these days and even when they do, they are more often than not caught up with commercial commitments. In fact, India skipper Virat Kohli even took to social media recently to talk about how he hated having to get on the field (for commercial activities) after having played for India the previous day.

While the India skipper has been posting pictures regularly from ad shoot venues, his fans would love the fact that he has once again combined with girlfriend Anushka Sharma for an advertisement. While none of the two have posted any picture from the shoot, Filmfare took to Instagram to post the couple’s photo from the shoot. It read: “#AnushkaSharma and #ViratKohli just shot for an ad together! #Virushka all the way baby ❤️”

Interestingly, it is believed that the two got close during an advertisement campaign for a hairwash brand back in 2013. The India skipper this time is clothed in traditional Indian wear as is Anushka which hints that this shoot must have something to do with the upcoming festive season in the country.

But it will be back to business for Kohli and boys as they take on Steve Smith & Co in a limited-overs series starting on Sunday. They will play 5 ODIs and 3 T20Is. Australia warmed up for the limited-overs series against India in style by crushing Board President's (BP) XI by 103 runs in the lone practice match, on Tuesday.

Marcus Stoinis hammered a 60-ball 76 to build on half centuries by Travis Head (65), David Warner (64) and captain Steve Smith (55) to power the visitors to a formidable 347 for 7 after winning the toss and electing to bat.

Young all-rounder Washington Sundar impressed with the ball for India, picking up 2 wickets for 23 in his eight overs. In reply, young left-arm spinner Ashton Agar returned with figures of 4 for 44 as Australia bowled out BP XI for 244 in 48.2 overs.

The home team, consisting mostly of rookies, was never in the hunt despite a 79-run partnership for the second wicket between opener Shreevats Goswami (43) and Mayank Agarwal (42).

Besides Agar and Richardson, a replacement for the injured Josh Hazlewood, James Faulkner, Zampa and Stoinis got picked up one wicket each for Australia.

Pacemen Pat Cummins bowled only four overs as the Australians apparently thought it fit to conserve his energies after his exertions in the Bangladesh Test series.

Earlier, the Australian batsmen enjoyed a good hit-out with Stoinis' aggressive knock providing the impetus to the innings after the team appeared to stutter slightly following a superb century partnership between Warner and Smith, who both made half-centuries.