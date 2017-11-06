Virat Kohli, Shoaib Akhtar Praising Each Other is One of The Best Things About India-Pakistan Cricket

New Delhi: One of the best things about Virat Kohli’s game is that he never fails to appreciate his opponents. We all know how high Kohli rates Pakistan fast-bowler Mohammad Amir. While he admires Amir, the Indian captain recently praised former Pakistan speedster, Shoaib Akhtar.

“I have never faced Shoaib Akhtar. But I have seen him in a game in Dambulla against Pakistan. I got out. I couldn’t face him. He looked lethal. When I saw that, I realised what it would feel like after his ball hit the batsmen on the body,” Kohli said in the show Breakfast With Champions.

Now after Kohli’s comment, Akhtar, who is active on social networking site Twitter, has responded. “I was better off not bowling at all when #Kohli was batting.Jokes apart, he’s a gr8 batsman & bowling against him wud have been a gr8 contest [sic],” Shoaib tweeted.

I was better off not bowling at all when #Kohli was batting.Jokes apart,he’s a gr8 batsman & bowling agnst him wud have been a gr8 contest. pic.twitter.com/EHL32UpXrU — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) November 4, 2017





However, Kohli and Akhtar have not faced each other much. Kohli made his entry into the international cricket when Akhtar was in the last phase of his career. And also with less India-Pakistan cricket being played that also hampered the face-off between these two. It would have been interesting to see how Kohli and Akhtar would have fared against each other.