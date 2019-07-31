Virat Kohli shares 'surreal experience' before leaving for Windies series

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli shared 'surreal experience' he witnessed before embarking on the 'Men In Blue's' tour to the Caribbean for a multi-format series, beginning August 03. Kohli took to Instagram to post a video of the crowd that turned out for an event in Mumbai to see the Indian skipper. "Just before I left for the WI series, I had a surreal experience at the #Philips event in Mumbai. Thank you everyone for all the love and support, it was truly amazing," Kohli captioned the video. India will play three T20Is and as many ODIs, and two Tests, which are part of World Test Championship, against West Indies from August 03 to September 04.