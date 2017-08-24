Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Blessing Virat Kohli in This Video Proves Dera Sacha Sauda Leader Taught Him Cricket?

Dera Sacha Sauda leader Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh has often claimed that he has a huge role in Virat Kohli’s success in the world of cricket. An old video showing the Indian skipper seeking the self-styled Godman’s blessings has hit the internet and makes us question if the DSS leader was actually telling the truth. Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh is currently under the scrutiny of law for a 2002 rape case and has been accused of sexually exploited two women followers nearly 15 years ago. The following of the spiritual leader has led to great tensions in states like Punjab and Haryana with the army kept on standby. This old video showing Virat seeking Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh’s blessings has raised eyebrows. Virat Kohli lookalike again found in Pakistan! Video of Indian cricket captain’s doppelganger working at Domino’s outlet is going viral.

In 2016, spiritual leader Gurmeet Ram Rahim in an interview was quoted saying how he guided the Indian skipper leading to his successful days. He said, “He (Virat Kohli) was unable to convert good starts into big scores. I suggested him to practice hard and continue learning.” He continued by revealing that Virat Kohli had thanked him after getting selected for the Indian cricket team. Obviously, we all laughed our hearts out at the MSG: The Messenger actor’s far-fetched claims.

But here’s the twist in the tale. A video has emerged on the micro-blogging platform that shows our Indian captain taking blessings from the Dera Sacha Sauda leader. Not just him the video also has Indian bowler Ashish Nehra, also from Delhi with Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh. The footage appears like it must have been shot several years ago with a polite Kohli kneeling down before the sect leader with folded hands. Well, we do not know whether Team Indian captain is indeed a follower of Ram Rahim Singh or not.

@RoflGandhi_ Mazak udate the na aap Gurmeet Ram Rahim ka. Ye dekho, Virat Kohli Ko cricket unhone hi sikhayi hai. pic.twitter.com/VDcwJ0YUKy — Super Commando Dhruv (@Eaglesiar) June 2, 2017



At present, Virat Kohli’s unit is aiming to win against Bangladesh in the semi-finals of 2017 ICC Champions Trophy. The match will be held on June 15 at Edgbaston. Team India who are also the defending champions defeated South Africa in an one-sided knockout match by 8 wickets to reach the semis. In the second semifinal, hosts England and Bangladesh will lock horns on June 14 to bag place in the finals to be played on June 18 at The Oval.