Virat Kohli Scores 30th ODI Ton, Now Only Behind Sachin Tendulkar

He achieved this feat in the fifth and final ODI against Sri Lanka.

New Delhi: Virat Kohli yet again went into the record books after scoring his 30th ODI century in the fifth ODI against Sri Lanka in Colombo on Sunday, thereby becoming joint No. 2 with Ricky Ponting in the list of batsmen with most hundreds in 50-0ver internationals, behind Sachin Tendulkar, who scored 49 of his hundred centuries in ODIs.

The Indian captain’s feat helped his team beat Sri Lanka by six wickets to seal the five-match series 5-0. Kohli remained unbeaten on 110 while Jadhav scored 63 runs in a 109-run partnership.

En route his century, Kohli also completed 1000 runs in 2017, while becoming the 100th player to score 10,000 runs in List-A cricket.

The whitewash was also the first ever suffered by the Lankans in a bilateral ODI series at home.

Kohli boasts of an impressive 55.72 average in ODIs with his highest score being 183.

Most hundreds in ODIs:

49 – Sachin Tendulkar

30 – Ricky Ponting / Virat Kohli

28 – Sanath Jayasuriya

25 – Kumar Sangakkara/ Hashim Amla

24 – AB de Villiers