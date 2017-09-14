Virat Kohli rejects multi-crore offer to endorse soft drink, says won't ask people to consume what he doesn't

Surely, a man who likes to walk the talk, Kohli wants to lead by example and persuade not only his teammates but his millions of fans from doing the same.

India captain Virat Kohli has reportedly turned down a multi-crore offer to endorse an aerated drink because he's himself stopped consuming them.

Kohli doesn't want the consumption of such unhealthy products to inhibit his physical and mental fitness regimen, said a report in The Hindu.

Surely, a man who likes to walk the talk, the Indian skipper wants to lead by example and persuade not only his teammates but his millions of fans from doing the same.

I first convince myself I can do it and only then ask my teammates to go for it," said Kohli.

Kohli had previously made it clear that he would not be willing to associate with a brand that is not in sync with his beliefs.

"A particular brand may be very big but the campaigns they are willing to do, or the creative freedom may not be in our hands, and if that doesn't resonate with what I believe in, I can still reject it," said Kohli.

Indian badminton team coach Pullela Gopichand had also turned down a similarly lucrative offer a couple of decades ago.

Gopichand told The Hindu, "I was into yoga, meditation and a strict diet. I had taken a vow not to have any soft drink, and when I won the all-England title (in 2001), I had this big offer."

But, suiting his actions to his words, the badminton legend did not want to encourage others to drink soft drinks when he himself wasn't and just because he was receiving a sizeable remuneration for it.

However, he added that he has never stopped any of his renowned pupils from endorsing them. Although, he urges them to not consume them.

