Virat Kohli Receives Marriage Proposal from Pakistani Policeman: ‘Kohli Marry Me’ Banner is a Must See Picture

Cricketers receiving marriage proposals on grounds are not unheard of phenomena. In fact, it is very sweet of fans to propose their favourite sportspersons via banners or placards. But the latest marriage proposal banner for Indian cricket captain, Virat Kohli has to feature among the most memorable ones. The star Indian batsman received the marriage proposal from an unlikely fan – a Pakistani policeman. A picture of the officer holding a banner with ‘Kohli Marry Me’ message surfaced on Twitter and needless to say, it went crazy viral. The picture was taken during recently concluded Pakistan vs World XI Twenty20 cricket tournament. We wonder what does his girlfriend and actress, Anushka Sharma has to say on this.

Virat Kohli is everyone’s favourite. The dashing cricketer from Delhi is a heartthrob of young women in the cricket following nations. Be it his aggressive style of playing the game or love for tattoos and signature beard, everything makes Kohli, super desirable. He is the man of the moment and there should not be any surprise if girls dream of getting married to the 28-year-old. But it did come as a pleasant surprise to see a middle-aged policeman from the neighbouring country, propose marriage to Virat Kohli.

A Twitter user posted an image of a cop from Pakistan holding a banner that read: Kohli Marry Me. Her tweet read, “Damn This Is Hilarious (smileys) A Pakistani Police in Lahore during Pakistan vs World XI Cricket Match holding a Banner * Kohli Marry Me *”, followed by a series of laughing and crying emojis. While we can understand her mixed reaction, this tweet definitely took the microblogging platform by storm. Yep, it created more buzz than the proposal English woman cricketer, Danielle Wyatt had sent to Virat in 2014.

Damn This Is Hilarious

A Pakistani Police in Lahore during Pakistan vs World XI Cricket Match holding a Banner

* Kohli Marry Me * pic.twitter.com/XJSbdahHk7 — Shehryar Khan (@Pathan_007_) September 15, 2017





The Indian cricketer enjoys a massive fan following across the border. Time and again, Pakistani fans have shown their immense love and respect for Virat Kohli. Recently, when the star cricketer took to social media to thank veteran cricketers from Pakistan on the occasion of Teacher’s Day, fans from Pakistan were overwhelmed by his sweet gesture. Despite India and Pakistan not playing tournaments, it is these memorable moments and cricketing spirit that still binds the two teams.