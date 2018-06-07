Virat Kohli to receive Polly Umrigar Award

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli is all set to receive the prestigious Polly Umrigar Award at the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) awards on June 12 in Bengaluru. Kohli will receive the award for his outstanding performance in the 2016-17 and 2017-18 cricketing seasons. In 2017-18 season, Virat scored a total of 1111 runs in One Day Internationals (ODI) at an average of 101. In tests, Kohli compiled 896 runs at an average of 89.6. He scored 1847 across the three formats of the game in the 2016-17 season.