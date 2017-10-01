Virat Kohli, Ravi Shastri Lead Way in Cleanliness Drive to Promote ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’

The Indian skipper was accompanied by Team India head coach Ravi Shastri and teammates Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane and Hardik Pandya.

New Delhi: Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli on Sunday took part in a cleanliness drive at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur to promote Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s special initiative ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’.

The Indian skipper was accompanied by Team India head coach Ravi Shastri and teammates Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane and Hardik Pandya.

The four were seen cleaning the stadium and throwing the waste into the garbage bins. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared the video on their official Twitter account.

The video was captioned, “Join #TeamIndia in ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ movement @narendramodi @PMOIndia @imVkohli @ImRo45 @ajinkyarahane88 @hardikpandya7 @RaviShastriOfc”





Last week, legend Sachin Tendulkar took to Mumbai streets to promote the cleanliness campaign. Tendulkar cleaned the surroundings and then took to Twitter to promote the initiative.

Few days ago, Rahane supported ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ initiative as well after he received a special invite from the PM Modi for being a part of the movement.

To celebrate Swachh (clean) Gandhi Jayanti, PM Modi has urged people to take part in ‘Swachhta Hi Seva’ activities from September 15 to October 2.