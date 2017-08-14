Virat Kohli praises Shami, Umesh, says 'it's great to see them bowling with lot of heart'

After creating history by clinching test series by 3-0, India skipper Virat Kohli addressed the media on Monday and praised the smashing bowlers Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav for their terrific performance in the match and said it's great to see both of them still bowling with lot of heart, with the desire to make something happen for the team. Umesh and Shami did really well in last home season that's why we backed them in this series also.