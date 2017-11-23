Virat Kohli Can Play Till he is 44: Shoaib Akhtar

New Delhi: While we can speculate the reasons of Indian players always get glowing praises from cricketers from other countries, there is no denying that Virat Kohli is one of a kind. And now telling us just as much is none other than fiery Pakistan pacer of older days Shoaib Akhtar. Akhtar gave us a deep insight into what he thinks Kohli’s future could be.

Speaking to Khaleej Times, Akhtar said, “Virat Kohli is a modern-day great. When it comes to run chases, no one has ever shown better understanding of pacing an innings. Yes he has 50 international centuries now. I think he is the only player who can break (Sachin) Tendulkar’s record. But there is no pressure on him. He should just go out there and enjoy the game. He should just look after himself.”

He further said, “If Misbah-ul-Haq can play until 43, I am sure Virat can play until he is 44. If he plays that long and if he continues to score the way he is doing now, I have no doubt that he is the only one who can do it. In fact, he can hit 120 centuries.”

He added, “But comparing him to Sachin is not justified. Sachin was an all-time great. In today’s era, Virat Kohli is the greatest batsman.”