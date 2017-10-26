Virat Kohli Overtakes Lionel Messi in Forbes List, Roger Federer Most Valuable Sportsperson

Virat Kohli’s rise as one of the most valuable sportspersons is no surprise.

New Delhi: Virat Kohli’s success can be gauged by the fact that the Indian captain is the only cricketer in top ten of the most valuable sportspersons list released by Forbes on Wednesday (October 25). Not just that, Kohli has overtaken football superstar Lionel Messi as well and sits two places ahead of him at number seven.

The list is topped by Tennis star Roger Federer followed by American professional basketball player LeBron James and 31-year-old eight-time Olympic gold medallist Usain Bolt.

Kohli’s rise as one of the most valuable sportspersons is no surprise. The Indian captain has enjoyed a remarkable success since making his debut in international cricket.

Here are the 10 most valuable sportspersons

1. Roger Federer $37.2m

2. LeBron James $33.4m

3. Usain Bolt $27m

4. Cristiano Ronaldo $21.5m

5. Phil Mickelson $19.6m

6. Tiger Woods $16.6m

7. Virat Kohli $14.5m

8. Rory McIlroy $13.6m

9. Lionel Messi $13.5m

10. Steph Curry $13.4m

Kohli, who smashed his 31st ODI ton against New Zealand last week, has now the second most centuries against his name in One-day Internationals (ODIs). He is now 18 centuries behind Sachin Tendulkar’s record 49 tons and is tipped to go past him. Currently, he is rated as one of the best batsmen in the world.