Virat Kohli and Other Top Players Could be Retained by Franchises Ahead of IPL 2018 Auction

The 2018 edition of India's lucrative T20I league is slated to take place from April 4 to May 31.

New Delhi: Having completed ten seasons, Indian Premier League (IPL) is set for a massive change with all the players going to the auction pool ahead of the 11th edition. However, chances are that the existing eight IPL franchises will be allowed to retain up to three players.

The proposal is said to have come up at an IPL governing council meeting in New Delhi on October 24. If the proposal is passed, it is likely that Virat Kohli will continue to be with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

According to ESPNcricinfo, as per the proposal, the franchises could be allowed to retain a combination of two Indian and an overseas player or picking up two overseas and an Indian player.

The matter can be further discussed at the meeting scheduled next week, before making a final call on November 14 with all eight franchises.

The new development, if comes into effect, would benefit the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) who are back in the fray after serving a two-year suspension and are looking forward to retain certain players.

The Rising Pune Supergiants and Gujarat Lions that replaced the above two teams will not be part of the new IPL season.

(With ANI inputs)