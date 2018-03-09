Virat Kohli named Uber India's first brand ambassador

Popular ridesharing app Uber on Friday announced the appointment of Indian skipper Virat Kohli as its first brand ambassador in India, thus embarking on a first-of-its-kind initiative across the Asia Pacific (APAC) region. Sharing a common vision of empowering people and communities, this partnership will see Uber and Virat Kohli joining hands to underscore the company's commitment to serve billions in the country, in the years to come. Besides being the face of the brand, Virat will be actively involved in a series of marketing and customer experience initiatives to be rolled out by Uber India.