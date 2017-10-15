Virat Kohli Has a Message for Afghanistan Cricket Team, Watch Video

New Delhi: Growth of Afghanistan in international cricket has been a fascinating story and it continues to impress one and all. The Afghan cricket team was recently accorded Test status and they have already defeated some top sides in the world.

The Afghan team has now earned praise from India captain Virat Kohli as well. The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) shared a video message from Kohli on Twitter, in which the Indian skipper was praising Afghanistan’s passion for the game.

Kohli also congratulated ACB for successfully organising the Shpageeza T20 league, which saw scores of international cricketers participating.

“I want to congratulate you for your T20 tournament and also wish you all the very best for the future and the journey you’ve had in your cricket so far,” said Kohli in the video.

“It’s been amazing to watch and I’ve been always following to see what you guys have been doing. I can see the passion in you especially when the cricketers play so I think the same kind of passion is shared by the people back home as well. Always remain true to yourself and success will come to you surely. Whatever you do, do it with full passion and work really hard to reach towards your goal,” he said in his wonderful message to the cricketers,” he added.

Many thanks to Indian captain @imVkohli for his positive outlook on Afghan cricket pic.twitter.com/M6Z5H6eb2r — Afghan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) October 12, 2017





Meanwhile, ACB recently named former Australia cricketer and commentator Dean Jones as the interim coach of the team for the four-day ICC Intercontinental Cup against Hong Kong which starts on October 20.