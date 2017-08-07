Virat Kohli meets WWE star The Great Khali on 'friendship day'

After bagging the triumph in second Test against Sri Lanka at Colombo, India skipper Virat Kohli shook hands with WWE star The Great Khali on Friendship day. The Indian cricket team captain expressed his joy on his twitter handle and tweeted 'It was Great to meet The Great Khali, what a guy!' 'The Men in Blue' thrashed the struggling Sri Lankan team once again in the ongoing three-Test series, wrapping up a victory in the second Test at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) by an innings and 53 runs, thus taking an unassailable 2-0 lead. After kissing the glory on 'Friendship Day', the Indian captain caught up with the WWE wrestler who can be described as the first Indian to have made it big in one of the biggest sports entertainment events. Virat looked like a boy in front of the giant wrestler in the pictures he posted on his twitter handle.