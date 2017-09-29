Virat Kohli Meets Indian Women’s Cricket Team Members Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana After Bengaluru ODI

On Friday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) official Twitter handle posted pictures of Kohli meeting Mandhana and Harmanpreet.

New Delhi: After the fourth One-Day International (ODI) between India and Australia in Bengaluru Virat Kohli met women’s cricket team members Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur.

On Friday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) official Twitter handle posted pictures of Kohli meeting Mandhana and Harmanpreet. The duo were part of the Indian team that made it to the final of the Women’s World Cup in July this year. Both Mandhana and Harmanpreet were instrumental in India’s impressive campaign.

However, it is not known what conversation actually these cricketers had and our guess is as good as yours. Probably, it was all about the game.





India on Thursday suffered a 21-run defeat against Australia. Hosts while chasing 335 were restricted to 313/8 in 50 overs. Before this defeat, India had won nine ODIs on the trot. On the other hand, Australia after 11 consecutive away defeats won an ODI.

The two teams will now face each other in the fifth and final ODI in Nagpur. India have already won the series and lead by 3-1.

After the ODI series, the two teams will face-off in three-match T20I series.

Meanwhile, BCCI is yet to decide on women’s team’s next international fixtures. After the World Cup final against England in July, Indian eves have been out of action. Chances are India Women will face South Africa Women next but that will be in February next year.