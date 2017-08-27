Virat Kohli is a McGregor fan! UFC star floors India captain despite loss to Mayweather

If Conor McGregor is "The Notorious" of Mixed Martial Arts, then Virat Kohli can easily be given a similar tag in the world of cricket.

Both the stars have an off-screen persona that is unmatchable. On the field/octagon, both of them hate losing.

These similar traits must have helped the Indian skipper love McGregor's show in the much-anticipated Superfight between the UFC star and boxing legend Floyd Mayweather on Saturday, August 26 (Sunday morning, IST).

In what was touted as the "Fight of the Century" and believed to be a record-breaking affair, McGregor won the respect of boxing fans and Mayweather alike, by surviving 10 rounds at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Eventually, the American legend won, with two rounds to go, by a Technical Knockout to bow out yet again from the sport, this time with a perfect 50-0 record.

Much to the surprise of fans and pundits, who had been expecting a one-sided affair, McGregor showed he was willing to take it to Mayweather as he started with a pair of body shots right after the opening bell.

It nearly took three rounds for the 40-year-old Mayweather to get back to his best and start dominating the fight. The UFC star, who featured in his first professional boxing bout, did not give up and kept fighting with his raw approach.

Kohli, who seems to have been delighted with McGregor's approach, heaped praise on the Dubliner's "self-belief". Here is what the Indian captain has to say about the Irishman's performance.

To all those who said @TheNotoriousMMA won't even last 1 round, he went through 10!!!! A legend & an epitome of self belief. Hats off man ? — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 27, 2017

Notably, Kohli's team India have a job in hand in Pallekele on Sunday, August 27 in the third of the five-match One Day International series against Sri Lanka. Having secured a 2-0 lead, the visitors will be looking to wrap up the series as early as today.

However, Team India will be wary of a Sri Lankan fightback, following unorthodox spinner Akila Dananjaya's six-wicket demolition of the Indian batting order in the second ODI, which was also played in Pallekele on Thursday.

