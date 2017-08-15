Virat Kohli-Led Team India Hoist Tricolour in Sri Lanka on Independence Day, Watch Video

India cricket team members, who are currently on Sri Lankan tour, hoisted the national flag in Kandy on the occasion of Independence Day. The tricolour was hoisted by captain Virat Kohli in the presence of other team India members. The players also sang the National Anthem and were joined by support staff including head coach Ravi Shastri. Family members of some of the players were also present.

The Board of Control for Cricket in Indian (BCCI) took to social media and shared the video on Twitter and Facebook. BCCI’s Twitter post read: “#TeamIndia gathered at Kandy to hoist the tri-colour on the occasion of Independence Day #IndependenceDayIndia” Also Read- Virender Sehwag, Sania Mirza And Other Sports Stars Line-up to Wish ‘Happy Independence Day India’

Here is the video of Virat Kohli unfurling the tricolour:

#TeamIndia gathered at Kandy to hoist the tri-colour on the occasion of Independence Day #IndependenceDayIndia https://t.co/SyRLmE4Let — BCCI (@BCCI) August 15, 2017





It was supposed to be the day four of the third and final Test between India and Sri Lanka today. However, India defeated the hosts by an innings and 171 runs inside three days to complete the clean sweep and wrap. Also Read- Shahid Afridi Wishes India on Independence Day, Sends Strong Message

After India posted 487 in their first innings, thanks to Hard Pandya’s whirlwind century, the visitors bowled out Sri Lanka under 200 twice. In first innings, Sri Lanka were bundled out for just 135 runs with young spinner Kuldeep Yadav picking four wickets.

India then enforced the follow-on, and the home side once again failed to go past 200 run-mark. In their second innings, Sri Lanka were bowled out for 181 runs and thus India won the match. It was India’s first ever series whitewash overseas.