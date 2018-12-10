Virat Kohli led team becomes first to win SA, Eng & Aus test

Indian captain Virat Kohli became the first Asian skipper to win a Test at least in South Africa, England and Australia in the same year. Kohli achieved the feat after India's 31-run win over Australia in the 1st Test at Adelaide. Under Kohli's captaincy, India had earlier won a Test each against England and South Africa in 2018 as well. India overshadowed the Aussies in all departments of the game to become the first Indian team to win an opening Test in a series on the Australian soil.