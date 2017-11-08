Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah Continue to Lead ICC T20I Player Rankings, Ish Sodhi Breaks Into Top 10 For The First Time

Indian openers Rohit Sharma (up three places to 21st) and Shikhar Dhawan (up 20 places to 45th) have also moved up.

New Delhi: India captain Virat Kohli continues to hold onto his numero uno position in the ICC T20I Rankings for batsmen. Kohli’s 104 runs in the three-match series against New Zealand, which India won 2-1 on Tuesday, have helped him consolidate his position at the top of the table as he has gained 13 points and increased the gap with Aaron Finch to 40 points.

In bowling rankings, Jasprit Bumrah maintains the number one position. The Indian bowlers to move in the right direction are Bhuvneshwar Kumar (up two places to 26th), leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal (up 22 places to 30th) and left-arm spinner Akshar Patel (up 17 places to 62nd), read a media release by ICC.

New Zealand bowlers Ish Sodhi and Trent Boult also made noteworthy gains in the ICC T20I Player Rankings. Sodhi’s five wickets in the series have lifted him five places to the top-10 for the first time in his career.

Left-arm pace bowler Boult, who grabbed six wickets including a haul of four for 34 in the second match in Rajkot which his side won by 40 runs, has reached a career-best 16th position after moving up 14 slots.

Tim Southee (up five places to 81st) is another New Zealand bowler to move up while opener Colin Munro is a major gainer among batsmen. Munro has gained four places to reach 12th position after scoring 123 runs in the series including an unbeaten 109 in Rajkot.

Indian openers Rohit Sharma (up three places to 21st) and Shikhar Dhawan (up 20 places to 45th) have also moved up.