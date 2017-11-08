Virat Kohli Hits Out at MS Dhoni’s Critics, Says The Former Captain is Contributing in Every Possible Way

Kohli has said that Dhoni is contributing to the team in every possible way be it tactically or in the field.

New Delhi: After MS Dhoni’s not so impressive outing in the second T20I against New Zealand, former cricketers VVS Laxman and Ajit Agarkar suggested that he should quit T20Is to make way for youngsters. However, the Indian captain Virat Kohli has backed Dhoni saying “the people need to be a bit more patient.”

During the second T20I in Rajkot, chasing 197 India fell short of the target. Dhoni, who scored 49 in that game, took time to settle and started on a slow note. Subsequently, Laxman and Agarkar suggested that Dhoni should only play ODIs.

“He (Dhoni) hit a six in Delhi and it was shown five times in the post-match show. Everyone was really happy. Suddenly he doesn’t score in one game, and we are after his life,” Kohli said.

“I think people need to be a bit more patient. He is a guy who understands where his cricket is. He is a very smart guy and understands where he stands with his body and his game. I don’t think anyone else has the right to decide that for him,” the skipper added.

Kohli further said that Dhoni is contributing to the team in every possible way be it tactically or in the field.

“I don’t understand why people are only pointing him out. If I fail as a batsman three times, nobody is going to point a finger at me because I am not over 35. The guy is fit, passing all the fitness tests. He is contributing to the team in every way possible – tactically and with the bat.

“If you look at the series against Sri Lanka and Australia, he did really well. In this series, he hasn’t got much time to bat, I would say. You have to understand the position he comes in to bat. Even Hardik (Pandya) could not score in that game (second T20I). So why are we only pointing at one man? We are conveniently targeting just one man, which is not fair.

“We have to look at the fact that by the time he comes in, either the (required) run rate is already over 8 and 9 and the wicket is also not the same as it was with the new ball. Obviously, batsmen at the top find it easier to strike the ball compared to the guys who come lower down the order,” Kohli added.

The Indian captain also said that Dhoni is working hard and has the backing of team management.

“As a management, we understand the situation people go to bat in. We don’t get emotional and excited with opinions of people who are looking at things from a different point of view. When you are on the field, you are looking at how the wicket is behaving and different situations.

“I think he (Dhoni) is doing absolutely fine, working hard at his game and understand his role, but it doesn’t come off every time,” he added.