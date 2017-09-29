Virat Kohli Happy After Sunil Gavaskar’s Captaincy Compliment

Kohli, during a post-match press conference, said that it feels good to get the compliment.

New Delhi: Reacting to Sunil Gavaskar’s compliment, Virat Kohli has said that he still has a long way to go. Gavaskar recently said that Virat Kohli would go down as “one of India’s greatest cricket captains.”

“It feels good to get appreciation; it is a decent compliment. But it is a long way to go,” Kohli said, after Australia outclassed India in the fourth ODI match, at the M. Chinnaswamy stadium here.

Gavaskar, on Tuesday, had made an interesting prediction when he said that Kohli would go down as one of India’s greatest cricket captains.

Gavaskar highlighted the contribution of the 28-year-old in cultivating a culture in the team that was “rooted in physical fitness and ruthlessness.”

Meanwhile, India lost the fourth ODI against Australia in Bengaluru. After the match, Kohli admitted that Australia was better on the day and criticised his batting line-up.

Earlier, the hosts had taken an unassailable 3-0 lead in the series. But, after losing three consecutive matches to India, Australia finally managed to end the drought and scored a win in the fourth ODI defeating India by 21 runs.

The team in blue had a monstrous target of 335 runs to chase here at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, but it could manage only 313 for 8 at the end of 50 overs.

(With PTI inputs)