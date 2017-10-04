Virat Kohli Has Got Better With Captaincy: Virender Sehwag

If you believe Virender Sehwag, who now watches the game from the close quarters of the commentary box, Kohli has only improved following the responsibility of being captain.

New Delhi: Virat Kohli’s workload as a cricketer is quite a bit with not just the responsibility of being the premier batsman of any team that he plays for but also as the captain of the Indian national side as well as Indian Premier League outfit Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Sehwag, as quoted by Indiatvnews.com, said, “I personally think Virat’s intensity has increased after becoming captain of India. While commentating, we have seen the stats of Virat which speaks in itself about his caliber, his numbers have been phenomenal after taking over the role of the Indian team’s skipper.”

He further opined, “Earlier, Virat has shown no urgency to play towards third-man, in this series he has tried such shots which have not been his strengths in the past. He should have converted his 92 at Eden (at Eden Gardens, Kolkata versus Australia) into a big score as he was set at that time and playing brilliantly,”

He also added, “We all should look forward to the upcoming series against New Zealand and Sri Lanka where we can expect Virat to score big runs again for India. He is a champion player and knowing his capabilities, he’ll soon score a big hundred for his team.”