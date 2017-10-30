Virat Kohli’s On-Field Aggression Makes Me Cringe, But That Gets The Best Out of Him: Rahul Dravid

Dravid pointed out the cricket has become much more inclusive and now players from smaller cities dominate unlike the situation a couple of decades back.

Bengaluru, October 30: Virat Kohli has been on a record-breaking spree and under him the Indian team has beaten the opponent with relative ease in the last few months. Kohli’s aggression is visible not only on his batting but also in his on and off-field behaviour. While several players and fans have lauded Kohli’s aggressive body language, there are some who find his demeanour over the top and uncalled for.

Legendary batsman Rahul Dravid, too, is of the opinion that Kohli sometimes displays unnecessary aggression on the field and even without such a behaviour the Indian captain will be too hot to handle for the opposition.

Speaking at the Bangalore Literature Festival on Sunday, Dravid said, “I think the game is still about performance. So let’s not take that way from someone like Kohli. That’s his personality.”

“I would have been inauthentic to myself if I had tried to put tattoos and behave like Virat. Sometimes, especially before an Australia series, you’ll find Virat saying the most outrageous things. And I read the paper and cringe at times. But then I think back, maybe he actually wants that contest. He wants that lip on the field because that gets the best out of him.”

“I think being authentic to yourself is very, very important. If engaging in a contest, sometimes needling the opposition, is getting the best out of Virat, and it certainly is because his level of performance is second to none in the world today, then so be it. You can’t blame him for it,” said Dravid, who earned the sobriquet of “The Wall” for his impregnable batting technique.

Dravid admitted that cricket has changed a lot over the years and that is reflected in the players’ on-field behaviour. He added that Indian players are now an extremely confident lot. “I think there’s a certain confidence and belief in Indian cricket today which has come about through results. It’s definitely more evident today than from the time I started,” said the former Indian skipper.

He pointed out the cricket has become much more inclusive and now players from smaller cities dominate unlike the situation a couple of decades back. According to Dravid, infusion of money and satellite television were the primary reasons for the spread of cricket in smaller towns and villages.