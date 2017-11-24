Virat Kohli’s Concerns About Cramped Scheduling Would be Addressed Seriously: BCCI Acting President C K Khanna

Just two days after hosting the series against the Islanders, India will fly out to South Africa for three Tests, six ODIs and three T20Is.

New Delhi: After Indian captain Virat Kohli raised the issue of lack of preparation time for South Africa tour, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) acting president C K Khanna has said that the concerns raised by the skipper would be addressed seriously.

On Thursday, Kohli, while addressing a media conference, said that the team has not been provided with sufficient time for preparation of matches and blamed the management’s poor planning for it.

Commenting on it, Khanna said, “The views expressed by Virat today will be taken seriously and we would like to discuss it at the appropriate forum.”

India have been playing back to back hectic series in the last few months, with three successive home series against Australia and New Zealand and now the ongoing series of three Tests and a similar number of ODIs and T20Is against Sri Lanka.

Raising the concerns ahead of the second Test in Nagpur, Kohli also said that people start judging players for their poor performances but they do not consider the time given to the cricketers to prepare for the game.

(With ANI inputs)