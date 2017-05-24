Virat Kohli & Co to watch special screening of Sachin Tendulkar’s “Sachin: A Billion Dreams”

Interestingly, Team India will leave for England on Wednesday, perhaps late night after the screening, to take part in ICC Champions Trophy 2017

Special screening of Sachin Tendulkar’s “Sachin: A Billion Dreams” will take place at a theatre in Versova. Among various celebrities, the Indian cricket team will also attend the screening of legendary cricketer’s biography.

This is not the first time that special screening will be held. Earlier this month, Tendulkar also had a special screening for the Indian armed forces. Also Read- If T20 format existed in 2003, World Cup final could’ve been different: Sachin Tendulkar

Interestingly, Team India will leave for England on Wednesday, perhaps late night after the screening. Under Virat Kohli, the team will take part in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017, which starts from June 01. India will face Bangladesh and New Zealand in the two warm-up matches before opening their campaign against traditional rivals Pakistan.

“Sachin: A Billion Dreams”, is based on Tendulkar’s professional and personal life. The Master Blaster recently revealed that the biopic will showcase his romantic side as well.

Directed by Emmy-nominated James Erskine, “Sachin: A Billion Dreams” is all set to release on Friday. The film has already been declared tax-free in Kerala, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Odisha.