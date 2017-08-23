Virat Kohli And Co Unhappy With Jersey Quality, Get it Changed: Reports

India play their second ODI against Sri Lanka on Thursday at the Pallekele stadium.

The Indians fans might be happy with Virat Kohli and his team at the ongoing Sri Lanka series courtesy their stupendous performances. However, Team India isn’t satisfied with the sub-standard quality of their jerseys.

According to reports, the India team players had complained about the quality of apparel provided by sports goods brand, Nike.

The company, in damage control mode, rushed to the team hotel with fresh shirts from Bangalore at Pallekele in Sri Lanka. The company officials landed at the stadium before the team could reach and handed them to the players before the training session, the reports added. MS Dhoni, Ajinkya Rahane, Kedar Jadhav, Rohit Sharma, Manish Pandey and Kuldeep Yadav were in attendance at the training session.

The Nike officials also met the team management and took the relevant feedback.

Nike signed a four-year deal last year, reportedly worth Rs 370 crore.

