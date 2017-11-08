Virat Kohli And Co. Receive Rs 38.67 Lakh Each as ICC Champions Trophy Prize Money

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) earlier this week released the details of payments (Rs 25 lakh above) it made to the cricketers apart from coaches and state associations during the month of October.

New Delhi: Indian team members, who finished runners-up in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 in June, have received Rs 38.67 lakh each as prize money. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) earlier this week released the details of payments (Rs 25 lakh above) it made to the cricketers apart from coaches and state associations during the month of October.

The Indian team finished as runners-up after losing the final of the Champions Trophy to Pakistan by 180 runs at The Oval on June 18. Apart from releasing the prize money to players, the BCCI has paid salaries to head coach Ravi Shastri and bowling coach Bharat Arun. Both were paid Rs 2.02 crore and Rs 26.99 lakh respectively.

As per BCCI’s official website, Shastri was paid the salary for a period of three months from October 18, 2017, to January 17, 2018.

Apart from paying salaries and prize money the board also paid to state associations like Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association, The Cricket Association of Bengal, Vidarbha Cricket Association, Baroda Cricket Association, Odisha Cricket Association and Andhra Cricket Association.

Former fast bowler Lakshmipathy Balaji also received a one-time benefit of Rs 50 lakh.

The BCCI also paid Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Rs 19.44 crore as a share of revenue from this season’s tournament. As per the details, it was the third installed RCB received.