Virat Kohli And Co to Fly Business Class During Home Series

The new move by the BCCI means that all the India national cricket team players will now get the comfort of travelling in business-class while on national duty, thus providing a hassle-free ride.

New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has approved the proposal to upgrade Team India’s domestic air travel.The Indian cricketers will now fly in business class. Reportedly, the players have been facing problems while flying within the country, with some complaining about selfie requests from fellow passengers and less leg space.

India vs Sri Lanka 2017: Harbhajan Singh Trolls Dinesh Chandimal-Led Side Ahead of Test Series, Deletes Twitter More

The proposal has been approved in a recently-held meeting of the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) in Delhi, BCCI acting president CK Khanna told ANI over the phone.

The new move by the BCCI means that all the India national cricket team players will now get the comfort of travelling in business-class while on national duty, thus providing a hassle-free ride.

It should be noted that Khanna had proposed this upgrade.

Earlier, the facility was only provided to the captain and the coach. After beating New Zealand in the ODI and the T20I series, India is now scheduled to take on Sri Lanka for a three-match Test series, beginning November 16.

(With ANI inputs)