Virat Kohli Celebrates his 29th Birthday, Teammates Smear Cake on The Indian Captain

New Delhi, Nov 5: Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli who turned 29 on Sunday, November 5 celebrated inside the dressing room after India lost the second T20 international against New Zealand in Rajkot on Saturday. The photos of the celebration which were shared by Kohli on Twitter show his face smeared with cake. “Thank you everyone for all the love and the wishes. God Bless you all,” he posted.

Notably, it is Kohli’s first birthday as captain of the Indian team in all formats of the game. Recently, he has led India to victory in an ODI series against New Zealand.

In a video of the celebration of Kohli’s birthday, shared on Instagram, inside the dressing room, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and other members of the team can be heard singing Happy Birthday to You as the skipper cuts the cake.

Kohli reached career figures of 1943 to become the second highest scorer in the T20I format. He is behind Brendon McCullum, who scored 2140 runs in 71 matches.

Thank you everyone for all the love and the wishes.

God Bless you all. pic.twitter.com/DTzlyRiZEM — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) November 4, 2017









Born on November 5, 1988, Kohli has scored a total of 4658 runs in Tests, 9030 runs in ODIs and 1943 in T20Is. He is currently ranked at the top in the ICC list of ODI as well as T20I batsmen. The team has recently registered series wins over Australia and New Zealand.