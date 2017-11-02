Virat Kohli Caught Talking on Walkie-Talkie During India vs New Zealand 1st T20I, Given Clean Chit by ICC

There is no official statement on this from ICC yet.

New Delhi: India captain Virat Kohli was seen speaking on a walkie-talkie from the dugout during the 1st T20I against New Zealand at Feroz Shah Kotla. As per the guidelines set by the International Cricket Council (ICC), use of mobile phones or any communicating device is prohibited during the match. With Kohli using the walkie-talkie is a clear case of violation of ICC Code.

Meanwhile, the Indian captain has been given clean chit by ICC. However, it is also unclear why Kohli used the device during the match and with whom he was communicating.

There were some media reports that suggested Kohli had violated ICC regulations by using a communication device during a match. But Kohli had sought the ICC’s Anti Corruption Security Unit’s permission to use a walkie talkie.

“While walkie talkie is used by support staff to communicate between dug out and the dressing room, Kohli had sought permission from Venue ACU manager before using it,” an ICC official, who did not wished to be named, told PTI.

The incident took place during India’s innings. The hosts after setting a mammoth 203 runs target for New Zealand won the contest by 53 runs. It was India’s first ever win in T20Is over New Zealand.

Previously, India had lost all five encounters against the Blackcaps. The teams will now face-off in the second T20I on November 04.

The Delhi T20I was also Ashish Nehra’s last international match. He had announced his retirement last month.

