Virat Kohli calls for Indian physio after Shami's bouncer hits Nayeem Hasan

The ongoing day-night Test match between India and Bangladesh witnessed an incident that highlighted the spirit of cricket as the Indian physio Nitin Patel rushed in to attend Bangladesh batsman Nayeem Hasan. Hasan was struck on the helmet by a Mohammed Shami delivery. Indian skipper Virat Kohli came running to the middle to check on the Bangladesh batsman. Then, physio Patel came down to the crease to attend to Bangladesh's lower-order batter.