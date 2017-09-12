Virat Kohli Called a ‘Sweeper’ by Australian Journalist Ahead of Pakistan vs World XI Match: Journo Gets Trolled by Cricket Fans

The journo called Kohli as a ‘sweeper’ and shared a picture of Virat cleaning the stadium and became a victim of trolling by all the cricket fans online.

An Australian cricket journalist was left red faced when he decided to troll Team India Captain, Virat Kohli. The journo called Kohli as a ‘sweeper’ and shared a picture of Virat cleaning the stadium and became a victim of trolling by all the cricket fans online. Virat Kohli fans were quick to call out the rude Aussie journalist and showed him his place for making the impolite joke on the Indian skipper. The Australian journalist named Dennis shared a picture of Virat Kohli with the broom ahead of the Pakistan vs World XI, Independence Cup 2017 match and became the target of the trolls.

Dennis shared the picture of Virat cleaning the stadium with the caption, “Sweepers clean the stadium in readiness for the World XI match.” While a few people took the picture as a joke, others got extremely offended by the rude and unpleasant comment by the cricket journalist and began to shut him down. From sassy replies that spoke about Virat Kohli’s actual income and power to hilarious one liners on the Aussie, fans did it all and much more to shut down the trolls. Some of the fans politely asked Dennis to think before he tweets and save the internet from the unnecessary negativity.

The best response for this picture tweet had to be from Indians who took pride in Captain Kohli and Co sweeping the stadium and praised the efforts of the cricketers. Other Virat Kohli fans simply reminded the Australian about their struggle to go back to being number one and one user said, “Doing practice before sweeping aussies.” Soon the tweet became viral and people came up with various ways of trolling the Aussie.

It all started with a single tweet

Sweepers clean the stadium in readiness for the World XI match pic.twitter.com/QWzzW13OFc — Dennis (@DennisCricket_) September 12, 2017

This sassy response

U know hw much is earning of @imVkohli dat he can purchase this stadium n keep u sweeper over there n also pay u more dan ur current package — DEEPAK SARAF (@1frm90Migration) September 12, 2017

Making India proud

Wow… Thanks for showing how good we indians are… We know to clean the place we worship. So keep making india proud of their culture. — Krish De Villiers (@im_de_krish28) September 12, 2017

It was just practice time

Doing practice before sweeping aussies — Parag Pakhale (@paragpakhale) September 12, 2017

Promote what you love

If you can’t do anything good then please don’t disrespect those who are willing to do good things — Abdur Rauf (@07_rauf) September 12, 2017

The sassiest of all

Can someone clean this waste so called Dennis @DennisCricket_ ? — Anoop kp (@Anoopkp1) September 12, 2017





The Independence Cup 2017 is an effort to revive international cricket in Pakistan and the first match between Pakistan and World XI takes place on September 12 and will be a night game. Team India players are not a part of this series that will have Pak compete against the best world players in the field of cricket. World XI players hail from South Africa, Australia, West Indies and Bangladesh, England, Sri Lanka and New Zealand. The World XI tour of Pakistan comprises of three T20 matches that will be played from September 12 to September 15, 2017.