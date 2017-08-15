Virat Kohli Breaks MS Dhoni’s Record Of Overseas Test Wins

Kohli added a new feather in his cap as he surpassed former captain MS Dhoni's Test record.

Virat Kohli added a new feather in his cap as he surpassed former captain MS Dhoni’s Test record, after Team India thumped Sri Lanka 3-0 in a three-match Test series on Monday.

Kohli led India to a first full series win on foreign soil after winning the third Test by an innings and 171 runs on Day 3 of the third Test in Pallekele.

Kohli now has seven Test wins as captain to his name away from home — which is already one more than what Dhoni. MSD led India in 60 matches in the longest format of the game, where he managed to win just six Tests on foreign soil.

Kohli still needed five more wins to surpass Sourav Ganguly, who leads the list with 11 wins.

India with their win over Lanka won their 8th Test series on the trot under the leadership of Kohli.

India completed a comprehensive series whitewash over Sri Lanka as they thumped the hosts by an innings and 171 runs in the third and final Test, which ended in under three days.