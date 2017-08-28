Virat Kohli and boys' real test will be to play in alien South African conditions, says Graeme Smith

Smith felt the South African batting department needed to find the balance but was convinced that a host of bowlers could play a crucial role on home soil.

The Indian cricket team has continued its brilliant form in one-day internationals and Tests since the start of 2017 and Virat Kohli has earned a lot of plaudits for his role in leading the team to success.

Former South Africa skipper Graeme Smith, who faced the Indian skipper on multiple occasions, feels that credit goes to the 28-year-old for India's dominance in recent times but his real test will come when he takes his team to South Africa early next year.

"India have been doing quite well in Test cricket. A lot can be attributed to how Virat Kohli has been playing Test cricket and inspiring teammates. I think the conditions in South Africa will be very different for the Indian team. They have been playing either at home or in Sri Lanka and the Caribbean where the ball comes a bit slow. The conditions in South Africa will be the real test for the Indians," Smith was quoted as saying by the Hindustan Times.

Smith added that the Proteas' batting department needed to find the balance but he was convinced with a host of bowlers who could play a crucial role on home soil.

"It would be interesting to see how Indians fare against South African bowlers like (Kagiso) Rabada, (Morne) Morkel, (Vernon) Philander and Keshav Maharaj. Also, having Dale Steyn back in the side would work for the South African team. He has done well against the Indians and having his experience would mean a lot for South Africa. I think the South African batsmen will have to score big. The batting department looks a bit unsettled. Also, the combination South Africa chooses will make a difference," Smith concluded. View More