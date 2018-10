India cricket team captain Virat Kohli becomes the fastest player to score 10,000 ODI runs. Kohli reached the milestone in the second ODI against India at Visakhapatnam. He achieved the feat in 205 innings. Sachin Tendulkar had made 10,000 ODI runs in 259 innings. Kohli became the 13th batsman overall to reach 10,000 runs in the history of ODI. And, he has done it with a better strike-rate than the rest, with a career strike-rate above 92.