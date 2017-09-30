Virat Kohli’s Backing Working in Favour of Youngsters Like Hardik Pandya: Irfan Pathan

New Delhi: Hardik Pandya’s all-round ability is one of the key factors in his rise as an international cricketer. However, besides it, out of favour Team India pacer Irfan Pathan believes it is captain Virat Kohli’s backing that has done wonders for the all-rounder.

Pathan believes that for a player to succeed, captain’s backing is important. “It is great to see players being backed. Sometimes, you always wonder, players, who were not backed enough and could have otherwise had a longer career,” the 32-year-old Pathan told PTI.

“For any player’s rise, not just Hardik’s, the backing of captain plays a huge role. Kedar (Jadhav) for example was doing fantastically well in domestic cricket for so many years but he got the backing only under Virat,” Pathan added.

Pathan also said that just like Rohit Sharma was backed by MS Dhoni, Kohli is doing same with the youngsters.

“Virat is backing all the youngsters, not only one or two. If you have the backing of captain and team management, the player will perform eventually. Rohit (Sharma) got the backing of Mahi bhai (Dhoni) consistently and now look at him, he is now one of the best batsmen in the world,” he said.

While most people think Pandya has the potential to become the next Kapil Dev, Pathan feels that the all-rounder should not be pressurised by such comparisons.

“I think he will be the first Hardik Pandya! Let’s not compare him with anyone. Let’s give him some time. Let’s not push too much pressure on him. Let him play freely because that way growth is bound to happen,” said Pathan.

Talking about the upcoming Ranji Trophy beginning next week, Pathan sounded optimistic than ever.

“This is a very important season for me. I want to give my all. At the same time, the focus is on doing well for Baroda and take the team forward. That’s my aim,” he said.

“I am in a much better space than last year. The pre-season training has been satisfying and I don’t remember the last time I felt fitter. Baroda trainer took my YoYo test recently and I scored 16, which is pretty satisfying.”

“Because every time you think too far ahead (of playing for India again), that is where the problem lies. If you stay in the present, other things take care of themselves. Your own expectations sometimes put you down. If something is going to happen in the future, it will happen no matter what,” he said.

“I am really happy with the way things are going, fitness wise as well as bowling and batting wise. I have also put a lot of effort on my fielding while preparing for the coming season. Most importantly, my mindset is very very clear. I want to do well for Baroda and other things will follow.”

