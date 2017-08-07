Virat Kohli Awkwardly Poses With The Great Khali! See Team India Captain’s Pictures With WWE Champion

Virat Kohli and his team have had a fun weekend with a phenomenal win against Sri Lanka in the test series and meeting other personalities. Virat recently posted a series of pictures with the famous wrestling champion, Khali and looked clearly star struck in the photos. Virat Kohli and other Indian cricket players like Shikhar Dhawan, Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul met The Great Khali late last night and the team India players clearly had a fun night and shared the pictures on their social media. Virat Kohli’s picture with Khali is particularly catching people’ eye as the two look incredibly awkward in the pics. Virat Kohli loves Anushka Sharma a lot! Team India captain talks about his actress girlfriend as if no one’s watching



Virat Kohli shared two pictures with Khali, and while The Indian wrestler looked away from the camera in one, the other picture of a tiny Virat standing beside the ginormous Khali while giving a goofy expression is absolutely adorable. Virat captioned the picture as, "It was Great to meet The Great Khali, what a guy!" And as soon as he put up these pictures fans went gaga over the cute pictures as well as the fact that Virat clearly had a fun night on Friendship day.



The WWE star seems to have joined in on the celebration of Team India’s victory against Sri Lanka in the test match, and Dalip Singh Rana looked huge as he posed with the Indian cricketers. Shikhar Dhawan also shared a group picture from the fun night, and the players looked absolutely aww-struck at the 7-feet-one-inch tall WWE champion. See the series of pictures of Virat Kohli and other team India players posing with The Great Khali below.

When there are too many cameras to look at





When The Great Khali stands tall





This meet up has to have made Friednship day all the more special for these cricketers. The Great Khali is immensely popular for putting india on the map when it comes to international wrestling and the WWE champion is clearly adored by Virat and company. Team India is currently in Colombo for the India tour of Sri Lanka and have already won the test series with 2 wins in the 3 test match series. The third test match between India and Sri Lanka will begin on Agust 12, 2017 and will be followed by their One Day matches as well as a T20 match.