Virat Kohli's 200th ODI: Stats prove 'Run Machine' is far ahead of the world's legendary batsmen

In ongoing series of the three-match One Day International (ODI) against New Zealand, the Indian skipper Virat Kohli has played a remarkable inning by scoring 121 runs off 125 balls at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

In this series, Kohli will team up with two goals. First, to win against New Zealand and second, to reclaim the first spot in the ICC ODI rankings.

In the recently released ICC ODI rankings, South Africa took the first place, pushing India back.

The points of both teams are equal in terms of ODI ranking, but on the basis of decimal point South Africa is in the first place.

In terms of scoring runs in ODI cricket, the 'run machine' tops the list with 8888 runs to his name.

Most Runs after 199 ODIs:

8767 – Virat Kohli

8520 – AB de Villiers

7738 – Sourav Ganguly

7431 – Desmond Haynes

7370 – Brian Lara

7303 – Sachin Tendulkar

South Africa explosive batsman AB de Villiers retained the top spot by vanquishing Kohli in the rankings of ODI batsmen.

In the recent ranking issued on Friday (October 20th), Kohli has moved to the second position slipping from first place.

In addition to Kohli, Indian bowler Jaspreet Bumrah has slipped one place in the ODI bowling rankings.

Here is the comparison of Kohli with other greats of the game:

Ahead of @imVkohli's 200th ODI, a comparison with other greats of the game #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/ztunTsq4aj — Sahil Bakshi (@SBakshi13) October 21, 2017

