India captain Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are now parents to a baby girl. The couple had announced their pregnancy in August 2020.

The Indian captain took to social media to make the announcement on Monday evening, 11 January.

He wrote, “We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Love, Virat.”

Kohli, who was on tour with the national team in Australia, returned to India after the first Test, after the BCCI granted him paternity leave upon request.

. Read more on Cricket by The Quint.Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma Welcome Baby Girl Watch: Ashwin’s Response to Paine in Sledging War on Day 5 at SCG . Read more on Cricket by The Quint.