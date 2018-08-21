Virat blows a KISS to Anushka after his 23rd Test Century | India Vs England Test Series

Indian Captain Virat Kohli smashed his 23rd Test century on the Third day of third Test against England in Nottingham. After his 100, Virat raised his bat and exchanged a tonne of flying kisses on the field with his wife Anushka, who has flown to England to be with Virat, where he is leading Team India in a test match series. Anushka proudly cheering him from the stands. The moment between the couple was captured on the camera and the video and some photographs are already viral on the internet.