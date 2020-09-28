After Viral Video, MP Top Cop Relieved of Duty for Assaulting Wife

Madya Pradesh Additional Director Genderal (ADG) rank officer Purushottam Sharma was relieved of his duties on Monday, 28 September, after a shocking video of him beating up his wife went viral on social media. The incident, caught on camera, was circulating on social media over the weekend.

The viral video showed Sharma pushing his wife to the ground and thrashing her, while two other unidentified men try to pull him away. He continued hitting her, even as she cried out aloud for help.

The MP Police are yet to file an FIR in the case.

“I saw the video and read about the incident. Due action will be taken when a formal complaint is filed,” said MP Home Minister Narottam Misra.

The National Commission for Women, meanwhile, wrote to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, demanding intervention and appropriate punishment.

‘Why Didn’t She Complain Earlier?’

The incident reportedly occurred after the wife caught Sharma in a compromising situation with another woman.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Sharma questioned the authenticity of allegations and asked why his wife was still living in his house.

“We’ve been married for 32 years. In 2008 she had complained against me. But the point is, since 2008 she has been living in my house, enjoying all facilities and travelling abroad on my expenses,” the ADG said, responding to the video.

"If my nature is abusive then she should've complained earlier. This is a family dispute, not a crime," he added.

The 1986-batch IPS officer was earlier caught in the honey trap scandal when he was the Special DG of Cyber Cell and Special Task Force. He had accused the then DG VK Singh of "maligning the image" of MP police.

. Read more on Gender by The Quint.