This Viral Eagle Creek Fire Photo Of Golfers Playing While The Hill Behind Them Burned Is Not Fake, Says Photographer Kristi McCluer

A photo of three golfers still playing with devotion at the Beacon Rock Golf Course when the Eagle Creek fire took place at Portland, Oregano started doing the rounds of the internet many questioned its genuineness. People doubted its imagery and were claiming that the photo must have been altered. However, amateur photographer and Columbia River Gorge aficionado, Kristi McCluer has come forward and claimed that the photograph is genuine and was clicked at that precise moment when the Oregon fire blazed. The photo was tweeted by David Simon and garnered around 208,543 likes, 106,877 retweets and has over 53,000 upvotes over Reddit and has become a viral meme now.

Reportedly, Kristi McCluer saw the smoke rising from trees in Eagle Creek on Saturday, September 2, 2017. She reportedly said, “I saw the smoke while skydiving”. Kristi McCluer made five jumps on Saturday before calling it quits. On Sunday she did not attempt skydiving as the sky was awash with ash. On Monday, visibility had worsened but she went out with her camera wanting to capture the burning forest. Kristi McCluer clicked the now famous photograph of the Beacon Golf Course in North Bonneville, Washington where a few golfers were still playing.

David Simon’s tweet

In the pantheon of visual metaphors for America today, this is the money shot. pic.twitter.com/09COuDutBC — David Simon (@AoDespair) September 7, 2017

The map of Eagle Creek Fire

Here is the latest map of the Eagle Creek Fire, which has grown to 32,000 acres: https://t.co/AcYD6sMyc9 pic.twitter.com/xAp6KgxY1j — KOIN News (@KOINNews) September 6, 2017

The epic photo has taken the internet by storm and has become viral since being captured. The entire Portland metropolitan area has been under the Red Flag Warning and Air Quality Alert since the past weekend.