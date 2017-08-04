Vir Das to perform Boarding Das in Mumbai

Mumbai, Aug 5 (IANS) Actor-comedian Vir Das's The Boarding Das world tour is coming to India, starting with Mumbai.

He has been getting a lot of requests from his fans to perform his tour gig in the city. Hence, Vir has decided to put up a special performance in Mumbai, especially for those who haven't experienced his show online.

Vir said in a statement: "This is a first time ever we are travelling with the comedy show within a city. So, we are doing four shows of Boarding Das within Mumbai itself. The Boarding Das world tour has got a phenomenal response and we definitely had to bring it to India too."

"We are starting with Mumbai for now. The content will definitely be changed slightly to make it more custom made for India."

