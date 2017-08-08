VIP 2 Tickets: Advance Booking Of Dhanush-Kajol Starrer Starts Today

‘VIP 2’ was initially slated to release on Dhanush’s birthday, July 28 but then the movie got postponed to August. That did leave the fans little disappointed as this has been one of the much-awaited films of the south superstar. But that’s okay as in three days the film directed by Soundarya Rajnikanth will hit the silver screens. The Tamil version is releasing on August 11 and advance bookings of the same has started already. We are sure, fans down south must be going berserk to watch first day first show of ‘Velaiilla Pattadhari 2’.

The iconic multiplex Rohini Silver Screens in Chennai have shared details of the show timings and the cost of the tickets. They’ve also informed that on receiving tremendous response they’ve added more shows. Isn’t that big news for all fans of superstar Dhanush? Check out the details below:









For those who don’t know, the Telugu and Hindi version of ‘VIP 2’ will be hitting the silver screens not on August 11 but on August 18. Dhanush took to the micro-blogging site Twitter to announce about it. He wrote, “#vip2 Hindi nd Telugu versions will b releasing on #august18.Looking forward 4 d reaction of Telugu nd Hindi audience. Both “U” certificate.” Take a look at his posts below:

Dhanush is all set to return in the avatar of Raghuvaran and we can’t keep calm about it. ‘Velaiilla Pattadhari 2’ also stars Amala Paul, Ritu Varma, Saranya Ponvannan in key roles. ‘VIP’ was directed by Velraj and it had received fabulous response. Now let’s wait and watch how critics and fans react after watching ‘VIP 2’.